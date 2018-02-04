1. Start your Sunday with a jolt of java during CoffeeCon LA. Partake in presentations and classes at the Reef from 9am to 4pm; tickets cost $20 to $45.

2. Ring in the Year of the Dog a bit early with folk art, delectable bites and a carnival zone at Monterey Park's Lunar New Year Festival. This annual street festival takes place along Garvey Avenue between Garfield and Alhambra Avenues from 10am to 7pm.

3. Celebrate women's voices at the final night of Girlschool, a completely female-fronted music festival. Tickets to tonight's event cost $22; it kicks off at 4pm and wraps up with a set from Jay Som.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.