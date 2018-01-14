  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Jan 14

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday January 14 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Golden Clouds

1. Indulge your inner foodie at the first Smorgasburg LA of the year. The Arts District market at ROW DTLA returns from 10am to 4pm with a bunch of new vendors that you'll want to hit up.

2. Dance at a belated birthday celebration for the late Ziggy Stardust as Part Time Punks present David Bowie Nite. The all-Bowie DJ night at the Echoplex starts at 9pm; tickets cost $8.

3. Peruse rows and rows of modern, contemporary and historic artwork on the final day of the LA Art Show. Swing by the L.A. Convention Center between 11am and 5pm; tickets cost $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

