1. Stop by the Pasadena Museum of California Art between noon and 5pm for the opening of Testament of the Spirit, The Feminine Sublime and Homegrown. Admission to the PMCA's trio of new exhibition costs $7.

2. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. as Winter dineL.A. enters its final week.

3. Browse art inspired by pop culture's most famous imaginary theme parks at Gallery1988's Fake Theme Parks show. Swing by between 11am and 6pm to see 50 artists' tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

