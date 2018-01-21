  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Jan 21

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday January 21 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Jan 21
Photograph: Courtesy Nash Baker
Ana Serrano.

1. Stop by the Pasadena Museum of California Art between noon and 5pm for the opening of Testament of the Spirit, The Feminine Sublime and Homegrown. Admission to the PMCA's trio of new exhibition costs $7.

2. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. as Winter dineL.A. enters its final week.

3. Browse art inspired by pop culture's most famous imaginary theme parks at Gallery1988's Fake Theme Parks show. Swing by between 11am and 6pm to see 50 artists' tributes to spots like Jurassic Park, West World, Walley World and Krustyland.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest