The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Jan 28

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday January 28 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Michael Juliano
Natural History Museum of Los Angeles.

1. Visit 39 SoCal museums for free as part of the annual Museums Free-For-All. Spots like LACMA, PMCA and Descanso Gardens are all dropping their admission fees for the day.

2. Visit the Hammer Museum for the opening of its very meta exhibition "Stories of Almost Everyone," which examines the relationship between art's inherent narrative and implied meaning. The free Westwood museum is open from 11am to 5pm.

3. Kick off the Year of the Dog a bit early during Lunar New Year at the Grove. The afternoon starts at noon with food and merch specials at the Original Farmers Market and continues at 2pm with a K-pop dance troupe performance at the Grove.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

