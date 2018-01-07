1. Head to the Hammer Museum for a Q and A with Al Gore and a screening of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. The free screening starts at 7:30pm, though you'll have to show up early to snag a first-come, first-served ticket.

2. Show off those New Year's Resolution-ready legs at the annual No Pants Subway Ride. The Metro ride convenes at Union Station around 2pm. Make sure to put a $7 all-day fare on your TAP card.

3. Reward yourself with a decadent dinner during the opening night of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. The SGV city is hosting a week of burger deals and special creations at more than 40 restaurants.

