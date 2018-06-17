1. Head to Pasadena’s Paseo Colorado for the annual Pasadena Chalk Festival, held from 10am to 7pm. Watch where you step as dozens of chalk art masterpieces cover the sidewalks during this free Father’s Day weekend tradition.

2. Pack a picnic and spending the evening with Flying Lotus and Little Dragon at the Hollywood Bowl. Avant-hip-hop producer FlyLo shares an evening with the dreamy, dancy quartet Little Dragon. Tickets to the 7pm performance cost $15 to $320.

3. Step into a replica of the Oval Office and squeeze out a hurried tweet from a golden toilet as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library closes out its run at 631 North Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood from 10am to 10pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.