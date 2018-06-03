1. Celebrate the history and ethnic diversity of northeast Los Angeles at the Lummis Day Festival, with free music, dance and arts events held from 10:30am to 3:15pm at the Lummis Home and 12:30 to 7pm at Sycamore Grove Park.

2. Stock up on handmade wares at Urban Air Market, an open-air artisan market in Los Feliz with more than 100 sustainable and ethical fashion brands. Swing by Hillhurst and Franklin from 11am to 6pm.

3. See works from up-and-coming an under-recognized artists during the opening day of “Made in L.A.” Visit the free exhibition at the Hammer Museum from 11am to 5pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.