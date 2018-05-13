  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, May 13

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday May 13 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, May 13
Photograph: Dylan + Jeni

1. Feast on slices from the chefs behind Pizzana, Cosa Buona and more during “...A Tutta Pizza.” Tickets to the L.A. Times Food Bowl event cost $40. The event runs from 1 to 6pm at the Hollywood Palladium.

2. Peruse a Pinterester’s wonderland as Echo Park Craft Fair continues at Mack Sennett Studios. Admission to the market, which is open from 10am to 6pm, costs $10. 

3. Celebrate gender swapping culture and couture as RuPaul’s DragCon wraps up its three-day run at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Swing by between 9:30am and 4pm. Tickets start at $40.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest