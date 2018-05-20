1. Explore the history of early Los Angeles life with free admission to six museums—Gamble House, Heritage Square, Lummis Home, L.A. Police Museum, Pasadena Museum of History and the Autry’s Historic Southwest Museum—in Northeast L.A. and Pasadena during Museums of the Arroyo Day. The event runs from noon to 5pm.

2. Find your new best friend at the Best Friends NKLA Super Adoption, a dog and cat adoption event at Warner Center Park. Swing by between 11am and 6pm for $10 adoptions.

3. Close out your weekend at the Angel City Heritage Music & Arts Festival and celebrate the Arts District brewery’s sixth anniversary with this beer, food, art and music festival. The free event runs from noon to 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.