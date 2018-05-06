  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, May 6

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday May 6 2018, 4:00am

1. Make your way over to Venice for Feastly’s Song & Tonic Cocktail Dinner, a 10-course menu with cocktail pairings, which all tell the story of the city through live music, food and drink. Reservations for the 5:30pm event cost $120.

2. Listen to personal stories from Shirley Manson, Aparna Nancherla, Madame Gandhi and others during Stories Of: Jealousy. Tickets to the 6:30pm event at the Regent Theater cost $12.

3. Dig in at the Rose Bowl during Masters of Taste, a luxury food fest featuring top-notch spots like Redbird, Lunasia, 1886 and more. Tickets to the 3pm tasting cost $105.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

