1. Make your way over to Venice for Feastly’s Song & Tonic Cocktail Dinner, a 10-course menu with cocktail pairings, which all tell the story of the city through live music, food and drink. Reservations for the 5:30pm event cost $120.

2. Listen to personal stories from Shirley Manson, Aparna Nancherla, Madame Gandhi and others during Stories Of: Jealousy. Tickets to the 6:30pm event at the Regent Theater cost $12.

3. Dig in at the Rose Bowl during Masters of Taste, a luxury food fest featuring top-notch spots like Redbird, Lunasia, 1886 and more. Tickets to the 3pm tasting cost $105.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.