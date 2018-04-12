  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, Apr 12

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday April 12 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Rory O'Connor

 

1. Catch a set from Fleet Foxes at San Pedro’s Warner Grand Theatre. Tickets to the 8pm show start at $45.

2. Celebrate mankind’s most physical artform at the opening night of the Dance Camera West Dance Film Festival. Tickets to tonight’s 8pm short film program at the Fowler Museum cost $25 and include access to an after party.

3. Listen to literary readings in conjunction with the Broad’s Jasper Johns retrospective during the Unfolding Language Literary Series. Tickets to the 7:30pm event costs $15, or $30 with exhibition admission included.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

