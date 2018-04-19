1. Look on as MOCA’s signature Jackson Pollock painting undergoes significant restoration work within full view of the public. Conservator Chris Stavroudis will be working and hosting a Q and A from 11:30am to noon and 5:30 to 6pm. Admission costs $15, but is free after 5pm.

2. Pick up a free tree and learn how to compost during Earth Day LA at Grand Park, from 9am to 2pm.

3. Partake in an evening that’s part comedy show and part live dating experience during All My Single Friends. The $10 event at the Copper Still starts at 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.