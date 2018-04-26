1. Wish the godfather of disco a 78th birthday during Giorgio’s: Giorgio Moroder’s Birthday Celebration. The 7pm show at Downtown’s Globe Theatre includes a performance by Moroder himself, plus YACHT and others. Tickets cost $45.

2. Listen to amateur performers construct 17-syllable poems on the spot during Haiku Duel. Tickets to see this bracket-style tournament at the York Manor at 8pm cost $15.

3. Kick off TCM Classic Film Festival, a weekend of time-honored favorites screened in various Hollywood theaters. Tonight’s program kicks off with a gala event honoring Martin Scorsese and a screening of The Producers. Times and prices vary by event.

