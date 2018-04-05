1. Grab a bite from Far East Plaza’s standout vendors and listen to live music from 6 to 10pm during Chinatown After Dark.

2. Head to the Wallis for the opening night of L.A. Dance Project’s spring residency. Tickets to the the 8pm performance from the Benjamin Millepied–led collective cost $45 to $125.

3. Listen to a live episode of Alice Isn’t Dead, the latest spooky podcast from the creator fo Welcome to Nightvale. Tickets to the 8pm performance at Largo cost $30.

