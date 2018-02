1. Grab a bite from Far East Plaza's standout vendors and listen to live music from 6 to 10pm during Chinatown After Dark.

2. Catch a set from local psychedelic and garage-inspired quartet Allah-Las. Tickets to the 8pm concert at Highland Park's Lodge Room cost $25.

3. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

