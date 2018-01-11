1. Peruse rows and rows of modern, contemporary and historic artwork at the LA Art Show. Swing by the L.A. Convention Center between 11am and 7pm; tickets cost $25.

2. Catch Emily Heller and Adam Conover host Fresh Out!, the long-running stand-up showcase at Nerdmelt. Special guests at the 9pm show include Reggie Watts and James Adomian; tickets cost $10.

3. See a set from Luna as the dream pop band plays the Moroccan Lounge. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.