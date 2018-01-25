1. Catch a set of noise-pop anthems and noisy rockers from St. Vincent. Tickets to the 7pm show at the Hollywood Palladium cost $42.50.

2. Peruse works of art from over 60 international exhibitors on the opening night of Art Los Angeles Contemporary. Tickets to the 7pm preview evening cost $65.

3. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. as Winter dineL.A. enters its final days.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.