1. See Chinese artist Ai Weiwei travel the globe to make sense of the current refugee crisis during this screening of Human Flow, which includes a Q and A with the artist himself. Free tickets to the 6:30pm showing at the Hammer Museum are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

2. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

3. Explore 5,000 years of the history and motivations behind the art of marking skin with indelible ink at the Natural History Museum's Tattoo exhibition. Tickets cost $23 and are available from 9:30am to 5pm.

