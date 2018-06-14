1. Watch relationships crumble and classic tunes come alive during “Don’t Stop! The Misadventures of Fleetwood Mac.” This scripted musical comedy at Largo captures the band in its pompous, raucous prime. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $30.

2. Settle in for a screening of Romeo + Juliet as Rooftop Cinema Club continues atop LEVEL in Downtown L.A. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

3. See works from up-and-coming an under-recognized artists at “Made in L.A.” Visit the free biennial exhibition at the Hammer Museum from 11am to 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.