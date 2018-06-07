  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, June 7

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday June 7 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy ROW DTLA

1. Kick off a weekend of tours, exhibitions and panels during the opening night party for the L.A. Design Festival. Tickets to the soiree at ROW DTLA, which runs from 7 to 10pm, cost $40.

2. See one of the world’s most famous comedians in an iconic venue as Kevin Hart performs at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $45 to $600.

3. Settle in for a screening of Reservoir Dogs as Rooftop Cinema Club continues atop LEVEL in Downtown L.A. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

