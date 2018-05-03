1. Swing by Westbound’s “Two Legit to Quit” Two-Year Anniversary Party. Ring in two years of this gem of an Arts District cocktail bar as they throw a two-themed party, complete with two-for-one drink specials from 5 to 7pm.

2. Listen to prodigious satirist David Sedaris share stories from his latest releases. Tickets to the 7:30pm event at Long Beach’s Terrace Theater cost $30 to $55.

3. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for the premiere of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

