  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, May 3

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday May 3 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, May 3
Photograph: Courtesy Westbound/Dylan+Jeni

1. Swing by Westbound’s “Two Legit to Quit” Two-Year Anniversary Party. Ring in two years of this gem of an Arts District cocktail bar as they throw a two-themed party, complete with two-for-one drink specials from 5 to 7pm.

2. Listen to prodigious satirist David Sedaris share stories from his latest releases. Tickets to the 7:30pm event at Long Beach’s Terrace Theater cost $30 to $55.

3. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for the premiere of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments