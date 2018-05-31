  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Thu, May 31

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday May 31 2018, 4:00am

King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard

1. Geek out about mythological monsters and unconventional time signatures with King Gizzard and the Wizard Lizard as the Aussie psych-rock explorers play the Hollywood Palladium. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $27.50.

2. Explore a massive Chinatown gallery filled with works from Shepard Fairey, DabsMyla, Takashi Murakami and more at “Beyond the Streets.” The gallery is open from noon to 7pm and tickets cost $25.

3. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for a performance of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

