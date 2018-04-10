  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Apr 10

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday April 10 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Rooftop Cinema Club

1. Watch a screening of Drive as Rooftop Cinema Club continues at Downtown’s LEVEL tonight at 8pm. Alternatively, watch Chinatown at the Montalban at 8pm. Both cost $19 each.

2. See Rachel Bloom star in a live version of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Though $33 tickets are sold out to the 7:30pm show, be on the lookout for any last-minute availabilities.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
