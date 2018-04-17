  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Apr 17

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday April 17 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Apr 17
Photograph: Courtesy Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Kelela

1. Head to the Theatre at Ace Hotel for a set from Kelela, fresh off her performance at Coachella. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $29.50 to $34.50.

2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

3. Head to LACMA for the “David Hockney 82 Portraits and 1 Still-life.” The British-born, Los Angeles–embracing painter created portraits of Frank Gehry, John Baldessari, LACMA curator Stephanie Barron and others in his Hollywood Hills studio. Swing by between 11am and 5pm. Admission costs $20, and is free after 3pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments