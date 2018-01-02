1. See the Rose Parade floats up close at the Post-Parade Float Showcase. Find it at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Sierra Madre Boulevard from 9am to 5pm; tickets cost $15.

2. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland with the Downtown L.A. skyline as your backdrop at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This seasonal outdoor ice rink is open from 11:30am to 9:30pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.

3. Trek out to Riverside for the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn. See the stunningly beautiful hotel bathed in millions of twinkly lights all evening.

