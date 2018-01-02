  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Jan 2

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday January 2 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Jan 2
Photograph: Michael Juliano

1. See the Rose Parade floats up close at the Post-Parade Float Showcase. Find it at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Sierra Madre Boulevard from 9am to 5pm; tickets cost $15.

2. Skate around a warm-weather winter wonderland with the Downtown L.A. skyline as your backdrop at the Holiday Ice Rink at Pershing Square. This seasonal outdoor ice rink is open from 11:30am to 9:30pm; admission costs $9 with $4 skate rentals.

3. Trek out to Riverside for the Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn. See the stunningly beautiful hotel bathed in millions of twinkly lights all evening.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest