The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, Jan 9

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday January 9 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Andrew DeFer

1. Comedians Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham bring their Marina del Rey-inspired madness to the stage at Womp It Up! Live. Tickets to the 8:30pm live podcast at Largo, with special guests Jason Mantzoukas and Brian Huskey, cost $30.

2. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

