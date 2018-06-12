1. See works from up-and-coming an under-recognized artists at “Made in L.A.” Visit the free biennial exhibition at the Hammer Museum from 11am to 8pm.

2. Immerse yourself in the world of the Muppets creator at “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.” Head to the Skirball between noon and 5pm. Admission costs $12.

3. Settle in for a screening of Lost in Translation as Rooftop Cinema Club continues atop LEVEL in Downtown L.A. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.