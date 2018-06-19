1. Settle in for a screening of Cinema Paradiso at NeueHouse and Dazed and Confused at LEVEL as Rooftop Cinema Club continues its summer season. Tickets to the 8pm screenings cost $18.

2. Scope out feline-inspired masterpieces from dozens of artists during the Cat Art Show at Downtown’s Think Tank Gallery. Visit the gallery for free from noon to 5pm.

3. See works from up-and-coming an under-recognized artists at “Made in L.A.” Visit the free biennial exhibition at the Hammer Museum from 11am to 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.