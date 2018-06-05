1. Settle in for a screening of Anchorman as Rooftop Cinema Club continues down atop LEVEL in Downtown L.A. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.
2. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.
3. Discover that there are indeed band members other than Adam Levine as Maroon 5 plays the Forum. Tickets to the 7:30pm show cost $69.50 to $170.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
