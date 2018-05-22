1. Listen to filmmaker Liz Goldwyn host an educational panel, the Sex Ed, with adult film star Nina Hartley and burlesque queen Dita Von Teese. Admission to the 7:30pm event at the Hammer Museum is free.

2. Hear pop icon Paul Simon play the first of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on his farewell tour. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $39.50 to $650.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.