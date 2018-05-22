  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Tue, May 22

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Tuesday May 22 2018

Photograph: Courtesy Hammer Museum

1. Listen to filmmaker Liz Goldwyn host an educational panel, the Sex Ed, with adult film star Nina Hartley and burlesque queen Dita Von Teese. Admission to the 7:30pm event at the Hammer Museum is free.

2. Hear pop icon Paul Simon play the first of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on his farewell tour. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $39.50 to $650.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

