1. Swing by Largo for a special guest set from John Mulaney as part of Hanging Out with Paul Scheer, a live show from the host of How Did This Get Made. Tickets to the 8:30pm show cost $30.

2. Head to the Ahmanson Theatre for a performance of Soft Power. The contemporary comedy reconsiders recent U.S. political history through the lens of a Chinese executive. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost $30 to $130.

3. Catch Cameron Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host Put Your Hands Together at UCB Franklin. Tickets for the 8pm stand-up show cost $7.

