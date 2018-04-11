  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Apr 11

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday April 11 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Nedda Afsari

1. Catch a set of noise-pop anthems and complex rockers from St. Vincent. Tickets to the 9pm show at the Orpheum Theatre cost $33 to $50.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Brush up on 40,000 years of self-representation, narcissism and, more recently, bathroom selfies at the Museum of Selfies in Glendale. Admission to the pop-up, which is open from noon to 8pm, costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

