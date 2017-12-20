1. Grab a personal pie from a renowned New York pizzeria during the final days of the Roberta's Pizza Pop-Up at Hayden. You'll find the pop-up at Culver City's Platform from 11am to 9pm; pizzas start at $12.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Watch Bad Santa on a festive Hollywood rooftop as The Ultimate Holiday Movie Series presented by Rooftop Cinema Club and Time Out continues at the Montalban. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $19.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.