1. Reward yourself with a decadent dinner during Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. The SGV city is hosting a week of burger deals and special creations at more than 40 restaurants.
2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.
3. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.
For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.
