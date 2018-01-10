1. Reward yourself with a decadent dinner during Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. The SGV city is hosting a week of burger deals and special creations at more than 40 restaurants.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

