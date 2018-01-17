  • News
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Jan 17

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday January 17 2018, 4:00am

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

1. See stand-up from the city's 10 most promising comics during A Night with Time Out L.A.'s Must-See Comedians of 2018. Tickets to the 8pm show at the Downtown Independent cost $20.

2. Catch free sets from Christopher Owens as well as the Little Miss during Desert Nights at the Standard. The 7:30pm show at the West Hollywood hotel is free with an RSVP.

3. Cast a spotlight on female filmmakers during the annual Focus on Female Directors. Tickets to the 7:30pm screening and showcase at the Egyptian Theatre cost $12.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

