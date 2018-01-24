  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Jan 24

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Wednesday January 24 2018, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Wed, Jan 24
Photograph: Courtesy Shibumi

1. Partake in a sake-filled meal during the Shibumi x Hakkaisan Sake Dinner. Seatings at 6 and 8:30pm at the Downtown restaurant cost $125.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. as Winter dineL.A. enters its final days.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

Comments