1. Partake in a sake-filled meal during the Shibumi x Hakkaisan Sake Dinner. Seatings at 6 and 8:30pm at the Downtown restaurant cost $125.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Take advantage of prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at restaurants all over L.A. as Winter dineL.A. enters its final days.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.