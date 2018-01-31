1. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

2. Peruse different approaches to the concept of domesticity with works of sculpture, photography, painting, video and drawing at "Welcome to the Dollhouse." The free exhibition at MOCA PDC is open from 11am to 5pm.

3. Head to Dodger Stadium to see the dazzling Luzia. Tickets to the 8pm performance of Cirque du Soleil's Mexican-inspired spectacle start at $50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.