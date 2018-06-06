1. Immerse yourself in the world of the Muppets creator at “The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited.” Head to the Skirball between noon and 5pm. Admission costs $12.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. Settle in for a screening of Ghostbusters as Rooftop Cinema Club continues down atop LEVEL in Downtown L.A. Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $17.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.