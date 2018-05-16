1. Grab your Members Only jacket and tease out your glorious locks because K-town’s ’80s throwback bar is throwing a party. Break Room 86 is celebrating its third birthday with free cocktails between 9 and 10:30pm, plus DJ sets and live performances.

2. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

3. 3. Get to bed early because Daybreaker comes to town at 5:30am on Thursday, hence the early heads-up. The denim-themed pre-dawn party kicks off at Wurstküche Venice at 5:30am with yoga. Tickets cost $20 to $30.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.