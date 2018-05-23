1. Wind down with a flight of three wines and a culinary creation during Wine Wednesday at Everson Royce Bar. The weekday special at the Arts District bar runs from 5 to 8pm and costs $25.

2. Head to the Wiltern for a set from Godspeed You! Black Emperor. The frantic Canadian collective continues to explore the boundaries of instrumental rock during this 8pm show. Tickets cost $35.

3. Hear pop icon Paul Simon play the second of three nights at the Hollywood Bowl on his farewell tour. Tickets to the 8pm show cost $39.50 to $650.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.