There’s a boozy Disney brunch sing-along headed to Los Angeles

Grab your finest princess, warthog or sea-witch attire because there’s a Disney-themed brunch that wants you to be its guest.

If you’ve ever wished your shower sing-alongs to “Part of Your World” and “Prince Ali” could extend to a roomful of fellow Disney fans, then the touring, costumes-encouraged event the Magical Brunch is for you: Each installation of the Australia-founded pop-up begins with plenty of photo opportunities, then proceeds toward a banquet-style, bottomless brunch and a Disney sing-along featuring live performances from more than a few of your favorite characters.

Before you ask, no, this isn’t an official Disney-sanctioned event, but when has that ever stopped fans from flaunting their M-I-C-K-E-Y pride? (After all, Disney theme parks outlaw adults dressing in convincing costumes, but loyalists skirt around the rule by donning character-inspired attire. They’re a crafty, dedicated bunch.)

For the Magical Brunch’s L.A. stop, you’ll be able to choose from three time slots: 1–3 pm (an all-ages show); 5–7 pm (also all-ages); and a brunch-for-dinner experience of 8:30pm–1am (sorry, kids, this one’s 21+). Each session includes bottomless mimosas, champagne or beer, plus pastries and other brunchy fare galore—all served atop a very Beauty and the Beast-inspired table setting complete with (non-talking) Lumière-esque candelabras.

Currently, tickets are only available for September stops in Vancouver and Melbourne. The Magical Brunch hasn’t yet released its Los Angeles dates, but promises that they are coming, and that entry will cost $55 per person. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more—and as soon as we brush up on some Disney lyrics. Until then, take a peek at the video below to get an idea of just how magical this meal is supposed to be: