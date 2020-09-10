There’s a Halloween-themed food festival headed to Knott’s Berry Farm

At the new Taste of Fall-O-Ween, there will be pumpkin spice churro sticks.

Amusement park rides are still closed, but you can still get spooky—and full—at Knott’s Berry Farm this fall.

Taking a page from its summer food festival and relying on reopening provisions for alfresco dining and reduced-capacity retail, the state’s oldest theme park just announced a new family-friendly fest in a portion of the grounds, and it’s all about fall foods and shopping.

Kicking off on September 25, the new Taste of Fall-O-Ween promises “a cornucopia of harvest and Halloween décor that will transform the park for the season,” with a punch-card–like system for tasting your way through food stalls, spooky art shows to take in, craft stations and even trick-or-treating.

Much like the Taste of Calico food fest, there’ll be beer and wine in addition to the festive bites, with additional à la carte fare for purchase when you run through your tasting card. Expect items such as caramel apple cheesecake trifle, frozen “bloody” lemon slime margaritas, acai bowls with pumpkin granola, deep-fried cinnamon rolls with pumpkin icing, graveyard-themed funnel cakes, pastrami tater tots, butternut squash soup in a bread bowl, pumpkin spice churro sticks, pumpkin cider, boysenberry sangria, devil dogs and more.

We also know that costumes are encouraged, and little ones can trick-or-treat through a themed trail in the Camp Snoopy section of the grounds.

The tasting cards include five small plates/items and run $35 for adults (up from Taste of Calico’s initial $25 offering), and smaller spooky visitors can get a three-item tasting card for $20 as long as they’re between 3 and 11 years old.

The new Knott’s Taste of Fall-O-Ween will run every Friday and Sunday through November 1. Tickets are on sale now.

Knott’s Berry Farm is located at 8039 Beach Blvd in Buena Park. The Taste of Fall-O-Ween food festival runs Friday to Sunday, September 25 through November 1, with hours of noon to 9pm Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8pm on Sundays.

