There's a miniature-golf pop-up bar headed to L.A.

Beverly Grove's hottest new club has everything: a miniature-golf course, a speakeasy, vegan food, teenagers, sports, and Victorian-Britain decor.

Next month, Hole 19 is set to open its doors, part "vine-covered clubhouse," part hidden back bar, part sports bar, and, naturally, part nine-hole indoor golf course. The eight-week pop-up bar, situated just a few blocks from the Beverly Center, runs March 15 through May 25 and promises to bring L.A. the age-old U.K. tradition of getting blasted and putting around.

But on Thursdays, Hole 19 will go dry: The club will be 18-plus and offer non-alcoholic beverages only, plus appearances by the food truck Word of Mouth, which specializes in plant-based comfort-food. Vendors on the weekend roster include the vegan mac and cheese stand, Avocadamama; the plant-based American-food cart, Evolution Burger; the vegan Nashville hot "chicken" truck, Lettuce Feast; the vegan griddle fiends of We Are the Vegan Hooligans, who specialize in creations like "chicken" burgers topped with mac and cheese; and the vegan comfort-food purveyors at Clean South, who'll be bringing BBQ pulled-soy sandwiches and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hole 19 Miniature Golf Bar (@hole19bar) on Jan 17, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

Then from Friday to Sunday, the beer, wine and cocktails will flow freely—because yes, you can drink while you golf. Catch local beers, sports on a handful of large flat-screen TVs, and cocktails in the main "clubhouse" bar, with a setting inspired by 1900s Britain. In the back room, there's set to be a cocktail speakeasy.

The golf course itself will be based on an overgrown British golf club, with the promise of hanging vines, twinkling lights and even a few rusted golf carts for ambiance (or something). Based on the renderings, at least one hole will include a water jump, and another, a half-pipe.

Tickets for each night run $25 apiece, with beverages available for purchase, and while registration doesn't open until Friday, you can bookmark this page while you plan your putt-putt attack.

Hole 19 will be located at 314 N Harper Ave, running Thursdays to Sundays from March 15 to May 25.