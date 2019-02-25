There’s a rooftop cannabis restaurant headed to West Hollywood this summer

L.A.’s no stranger to cannabis sneaking its way into meals and cocktails. We’ve tasted our way through CBD cocktails—until those became outlawed, that is—and seen our fair share of weed-based pop-up dinners. But a permanent, full-service restaurant? Well that’s new to Los Angeles—and the country—but leave it to SoCal to lead the way: This summer, one of California’s biggest cannabis brands is entering the restaurant world with a rooftop restaurant in West Hollywood.

Dubbed Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe, the full-service spot promises cannabis “woven into every aspect of the dining experience,” with pesticide-free bud grown from the Santa Barbara-based Lowell Farms. The menu is still in development, but will focus on seasonal dishes, all of which can be ordered with or without the inclusion of THC and/or CBD.

Expect the rooftop restaurant to be lush with greenery, in more ways than one: As of now, the goal is to fill the space with verdant vines snaking their way up the walls and onto roof rafters, while the massive patio will be dotted with trees and potted plants.

Photograph: Courtesy Lowell Farms

Look for both dinner and brunch service, where you'll find items like salads and sandwiches, plus "modern twists on comfort classics" and desserts, a representative for the café told Time Out. Because CBD and THC were both outlawed in cocktails, effective January 1, the café won't be serving alcohol but promises an emphasis on non-alcoholic beverages, including teas, coffees, juices and smoothies.

The restaurant is the most recent arm of Lowell Farms’ rapid and savvy expansion in a growing market. Lowell’s pre-rolled products can already be found in more than 250 dispensaries across California, while its one-off items have included weed flower crowns for Coachella, and eight-variety Hanukkah gift sets to light up more than a menorah. Last June, the brand began international-distribution partnership with a push into Canada, and the following month its parent group, the Hacienda Company, received substantial investment from the equally-ambitious dispensary MedMen.

There aren’t many details into the restaurant’s buildout or specs as of yet, but if it’s half as stunning as Lowell’s weed bouquets, we’ll probably be in good hands.

Take a look at renderings of the restaurant, below, as well as a glimpse inside their grow house:

Photograph: Courtesy Lowell Farms

Photograph: Courtesy Lowell Farms

Photograph: Courtesy Lowell Farms

Photograph: Courtesy Lowell Farms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lowell Farms (@lowellfarms) on Mar 21, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe is expected to open this summer in West Hollywood at an as-of-now undisclosed address.