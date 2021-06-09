Los Angeles
Photograph: Courtesy Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock.com

These are the only places California will require you to wear a mask starting June 15

But only if you’re vaccinated—unvaxxed folks will still need to wear masks indoors.

By
Michael Juliano
We’re merely days from most of California’s reopening rules disappearing, and—for vaccinated folks, at least—that’ll mostly include rules around masks, as well.

Starting June 15, Californians who’ve been fully vaccinated—meaning it’s been at least two weeks since your final dose of the Covid-19 vaccine—will only need to wear masks in a few settings:

– On public transit, including trains, planes, buses and ride-shares, and at transportation hubs
– Indoors at K–12 schools and childcare settings
– In healthcare facilities
– At state and local correctional facilities and detention centers
– At homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers

All of these are pulled straight from the CDC’s guidelines, and the state notes some of this guidance could change as federal recommendations evolve.

On the other hand, if you’re unvaccinated, you’ll still need to wear a mask in indoor public settings—that includes places like restaurants, movie theaters and shops. The state, however, isn’t mandating any sort of vaccine verification system, so while individual businesses may ask for proof of your vaccine, they’re also free to simply operate on the honor system.

Speaking of businesses, they can still require that all visitors be masked and/or vaccinated regardless of whether or not the state does. They can’t, however, do the opposite and channel some Florida energy to institute a “no masks allowed” policy. As for the mask policy for the employees, that’s a whole separate, still-evolving issue. The short of it: A recently-proposed temporary Cal/OSHA standard would require all employees to wear masks if even just one worker is unvaccinated, but an emergency meeting slated for later today may alter those plans.

In all of these cases Los Angeles County could technically decide to implement stricter rules—if you can remember back to the spring of 2020, L.A. required masks about a month before the state did. But in a statement on Wednesday the county said it’ll align with the state’s guidance.

