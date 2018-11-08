This butcher shop is giving away 365 burgers this weekend

Where’s the beef? Might we direct your attention to Melrose Avenue.

There are myriad ways to celebrate a year in business, but if you’re a butcher shop—and especially a butcher shop that’s been dabbling in burger pop-ups of late—what better way to throw an anniversary party than by giving away hundreds of burgers? On Sunday, Standing’s Butchery will hand out 365 cheeseburgers made with grass-fed, dry-aged beef at its storefront on the corner of Melrose and La Brea.

What else would we expect from Standing’s, which focuses on sustainably- and humanely-raised meats? Owned and operated by Jered Standing, a former Belcampo butcher, the shop prides itself on quality cuts and whole animals purchased directly from farmers, many of which are local.

To celebrate 365 days in business, Standing’s is cooking and serving classic, straightforward burgers using Bakersfield’s Redhouse Beef, which they’ll top with pickles, ketchup, mustard, cheese and minced white onions. Doors open at 11am, and the first 365 guests in the shop can snag a free meal.

“This Sunday is our one-year anniversary,” the butchery posted, “and we appreciate everyone who has shopped with us, supported us, and otherwise helped us get to where we are.”

If you want even more Standing’s this weekend, you can also catch the shop’s house-made fennel-and-pork sausage atop French bread pizzas at this Saturday’s Pain Pizza pop-up in West Adams.

Standing’s Butchery is located at 7016 Melrose Ave. The burger giveaway begins Sunday, November 11, at 11am.