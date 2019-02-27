This elusive local winery just launched a pop-up tasting room in Good Measure

It can be hard to come by Byron Blatty Wines. After all, the bottles made by Mark and Jenny Blatty are found in a handful of bars and restaurants around town, but the husband-and-wife operation is so small, they don’t have a tasting room where curious Angelenos seeking wine from L.A.-grown grapes can come and sip through the city’s terroir. This year, they’ll only release 700 to 800 cases of wine, total—a modest figure, even in the indie-wine scene. Fortunately, one of our favorite wine bars in the city is hosting a limited-time tasting room for the label, complete with flights, retail and more.

Now through the end of March, the L.A.-proud Byron Blatty Wines is taking over the “somm bar” in an alcove of Good Measure, the Atwater Village wine bar and restaurant from Bar Covell and Augustine’s Matthew Kaner. Every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, guests can book a seat at the cozy somm bar, situated in Good Measure’s wine cellar, which is now outfitted with a lounge area for the vintners’ residency. It’s here that visitors can sip through multiple Byron Blatty wines, whose grapes come sourced from small, independent farms along the Malibu coast, in the Sierra Pelona Valley, the Antelope Valley and the Leona Valley.

Expect multiple wine-flight options, plus wines by the glass and whole bottle. Love something you taste? You can even snag bottles to bring home.

Good Measure’s full food menu is available in the space, should all that sipping work up an appetite for steak frites, mushroom risotto, lamb meatballs or, say, chickpea fries with harissa and yogurt—and if you forget to make a reservation ahead of your visit, you can still order a glass from the restaurant’s regular dining room. And, if you don’t make it to the pop-up by the end of March, there’s a possibility of extension for the residency, so keep your eyes on Byron Blatty Wines’ social for updates.

“Savvy wine lovers are always on the lookout for the next great thing, an interesting story, wineries that they can feel a connection with, and of course delicious wines that they love to drink,” Kaner says in a statement. “With Byron Blatty you’re getting all of those factors in one place, plus they are literally grown and produced here in L.A. County, which makes them particularly unique.”

Byron Blatty Wines pops up in Good Measure’s somm bar every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, from 5 to 10pm.