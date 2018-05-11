Want dinner with a view? You might want to visit the newly renovated Castaway.

Even those who dread a drive into the Valley have to agree: When you’re perched high above and can take in the glittering lights of the basin, all that traffic tends to be worth it. And so Castaway has been a draw for decades, no matter an Angeleno’s point of origin. Burbank’s longstanding gem of a restaurant, sitting atop the Verdugo Mountains, finally reopened last week after an exhaustive eight-month, $10 million renovation.

In addition to Castaway’s signature sweeping views, guests can expect a much more modern dining room. Gone are the white tablecloths and the vaguely Polynesian aesthetics that traced back to its early-’60s inception; now they’ll find wood, brass and marble throughout the 12,500-square-foot space with a chef’s table, a sleek wraparound bar, a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar, a concierge services desk and a charcuterie station on full display.

Photograph: Courtesy Castaway/Marie Buck

On the dining front, chef Perry Pollaci—formerly of the Walt Disney Concert Hall’s café and founders room—redesigned the menu as a California-fresh take on a steakhouse, where tomahawks and dry-aged rib-eye can share a table with charred octopus, Peruvian ceviche, wild mushroom pappardelle and farmers market beet salad. Though Castaway is simply calling it “lunch,” the restaurant is also open on weekends with a menu that includes brunchy fare such as butcher-block steak and eggs, lobster and waffles, and rum-roasted banana French toast.

All of this is supplemented by a lengthy wine list that features more than 150 bottles, plus 10 beers available on draft, eight wines on tap, four draft cocktails and ample mixed drinks.

Here are just a few more shots of that gorgeous view—plus some of the food you can enjoy while on that patio:

Castaway is located in Burbank at 1250 E Harvard Road, open from 5 to 11pm Monday to Friday; 11am to 3pm and 4 to 11pm Saturday; and 11am to 3pm and 4 to 10pm Sunday.