What’s the worst intersection in L.A.? Angelenos have some opinions.

[title]
Most major intersections in Los Angeles are awful in their own special way. But some of them are true nightmares that are designed in a way that makes navigating them an anxiety-inducing challenge that’ll have you ready to toss away your keys by the time you get through them.
We could easily rattle off all of the avenues and boulevards that irritate us, but choosing just one? That’s the question that actor, writer and producer Mindy Kaling posed in what she described as “a boring tweet” on Thursday, but was anything but boring for the hundreds of Angelenos who responded.
Actors, showrunners and non-industry Angelenos alike chimed in to share their picks. Kaling herself led things off with a mention of San Vicente Boulevard, Fairfax Avenue and Olympic Boulevard on the edge of Miracle Mile, and that triangular mess had plenty of people in agreement.
That theme of the dread inspired by multi-lane diagonal intersections ran through many of the responses, particularly Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst/Virgil Avenue on the border of East Hollywood and Los Feliz; Vineland Avenue, Lankershim Boulevard and Camarillo Street in North Hollywood; or the slightly curved cluster of La Cienega Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard and Burton Way just south of the Beverly Center.
Outside of the triangles, there seemed to be a clear, bitter consensus: the weird, circular no-man’s-land in Beverly Hills where you’ll find a stop sign stare down at Beverly Drive, Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue.
Congratulations, L.A. streets: you’re just the worst. Check out some more of our favorite responses below.
