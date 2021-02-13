What’s the worst intersection in L.A.? Angelenos have some opinions.

Most major intersections in Los Angeles are awful in their own special way. But some of them are true nightmares that are designed in a way that makes navigating them an anxiety-inducing challenge that’ll have you ready to toss away your keys by the time you get through them.

We could easily rattle off all of the avenues and boulevards that irritate us, but choosing just one? That’s the question that actor, writer and producer Mindy Kaling posed in what she described as “a boring tweet” on Thursday, but was anything but boring for the hundreds of Angelenos who responded.

What’s the worst intersection in LA? I think it’s the san Vicente/Fairfax/Olympic one. I understand this is a boring tweet — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 12, 2021

Actors, showrunners and non-industry Angelenos alike chimed in to share their picks. Kaling herself led things off with a mention of San Vicente Boulevard, Fairfax Avenue and Olympic Boulevard on the edge of Miracle Mile, and that triangular mess had plenty of people in agreement.

That theme of the dread inspired by multi-lane diagonal intersections ran through many of the responses, particularly Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst/Virgil Avenue on the border of East Hollywood and Los Feliz; Vineland Avenue, Lankershim Boulevard and Camarillo Street in North Hollywood; or the slightly curved cluster of La Cienega Boulevard, San Vicente Boulevard and Burton Way just south of the Beverly Center.

Outside of the triangles, there seemed to be a clear, bitter consensus: the weird, circular no-man’s-land in Beverly Hills where you’ll find a stop sign stare down at Beverly Drive, Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue.

This Beverly Hills accursed nightmare. pic.twitter.com/dJMx7Ht8KX — Tom Lieber (@tommyleeba) February 12, 2021

Agree but ALSO Beverly/Canon/Lomitas - it’s SO far to cross and other cars coming from all angles. Like carefully choreographed dance except blindfolded toddlers are doing it. pic.twitter.com/4pIPhTWxYt — Caroline Norton (@Carolinee612) February 12, 2021

I’ve almost converted to Scientology like 9 times waiting for the light at Sunset/Hollywood/Hillhurst by the Vista... — Clint Childs (@clintchilds) February 12, 2021

Congratulations, L.A. streets: you’re just the worst. Check out some more of our favorite responses below.

You're all wrong. It's the catastrophe at Beverly/Virgil/Temple/Silver Lake Blvd. You want Temple? Then stay straight on Silver Lake. Stay on Beverly? It randomly turns south. Oh, and no matter what you choose, you'll be backed up all the way to Normandie for 20 min. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/q03p1URKCt — Mike Settele (@MikeSettele) February 12, 2021

All good answers, but casting a vote for the five-way Hollywood/Sunset Blvd/Sunset Dr/Hillhurst-becoming-Virgil with two hospitals within a quarter mile intersection. On Fridays at least you get the dancing “Jesus Saves” guy pic.twitter.com/N3NwKqcahO — Dean Conklin (@dncnkln) February 12, 2021

Hollywood Blvd/Cahuenga. Especially when someone decides to turn left onto Hollywood. — Senta Moses Mikan (@SentaMosesMikan) February 12, 2021 Omg Highland/Franklin into Hollywood blvd gives me maje anxiety — Cristina Rosato (@Rosats) February 12, 2021

I have this print on my wall for easy reference pic.twitter.com/SKRjEiIr5G — derekpowell (@derekpowell) February 12, 2021

