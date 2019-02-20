Where to watch the 2019 Oscars in L.A. (and sip movie-themed cocktails while doing so)

If you didn’t get an invite to Hollywood's big night at the Dolby, we hear you—our invitations got lost in the mail, too. Thankfully, some of our favorite restaurants and bars will open their doors on Sunday to toast the Oscars. Whether it's a low-key viewing party or extravagant, red-carpeted soirees, expect to down themed cocktails inspired by the 2019 nominees, nab giveaways, strike a pose in a photo booth or simply enjoy a quiet martini in a frequent filming location. Here's where to watch the Oscars in Los Angeles this year:

Little Tokyo's Baldoria kicks off its party at 4:30pm, so you can get to imbibing—and, you know, gawking at red-carpet ensembles—early. Of course the real draw at Baldoria is the ballot party, where a $10 buy-in gets you a sheet of the year's nominees, and you jot down who'll take each category. If you win the Oscars pool, you could win a gift card for $50.

If you're a neighborhood over from where the action is, might we recommend West Hollywood's Cecconi's? What if we told you it includes free sparkling wine? This charming Californian-Italian restaurant is exactly where you'll want to be if sipping Aperol spritzes all Sunday long sounds like your modus operandi. And then from 5 to 8pm, Cecconi's shows the ceremony across three screens. The best part? Every guest receives a complimentary glass of prosecco, to toast the occasion.

One of DTLA's coolest (and longest-running) restaurants and bars just so happens to be a frequent filming location. So, on Sunday from 5 to 8pm, you can take a seat in Cole's and pretend you're Don Draper or other onscreen royalty—Mad Men is but one of the many projects that've shot here—and with a $9 martini in hand, watch the Oscars action unfold. Other drink specials throughout the night include $7 glasses of bubbles and $8 spritzes.

Hotel Palomar Westwood's restaurant and bar is already vaguely Hollywood-themed (its decor takes cues from soundstages), which makes this spot a clear fit for Oscars night. Catch the ceremony as you enjoy a handful of nominee-inspired cocktails, such as bartender Sarah L.M. Mengoni's nods to Black Panther and A Star is Born.

Over in Hollywood proper, Ever Bar reprises its viewing party, not to mention its “Oscars Countdown” menu of cocktails inspired by the year’s Best Picture titles. This time around, beverage manager Dan Rook & Co. are slinging specials like the Bohemian Rhapsody, made with vodka, gin, Combier Kümmel liqueur, lime, butterfly-pea tea and sparkling orgeat (served with a mustache and aviators for all your photo-op needs), as well as an Oaxacan white Russian with mezcal, chili liqueur and house-made horchata—served in a Coke bottle—in homage to Roma.

Whiskey aficionados should head to MiniBar within the Hollywood Best Western, because that's exactly where they'll find the Oscars screening and a private whiskey tasting from High West Distillery and Women Who Whiskey. The fun runs from 4 to 8pm, and each $25 ticket includes a welcome cocktail, samples of five whiskeys, MiniBar snacks, tax and tip, plus an Oscars-pool entry, where the winner takes home a bottle from the distillery.

Artisan Brewers Collective goes all-out at its West L.A. Brit pub from 5 to 9pm. Show up to this viewing party in Oscars attire (think: formalwear) and receive a free glass of beer or sparkling wine, then stroll down the red carpet, hop into the photo booth, and don't forget to fill out your Oscars-pool predictions—you could win growlers of house-brewed beer, or a $150 gift card. Even if you don't win big with the ballot games, you can snag $13 movie-themed cocktails such as the Vice-inspired Dick's Boulevardier (bourbon, sweet vermouth, St. George Bruto Americano) or the A Star is Born ode, The Shallow: Watch as I dive into this mix of vodka, Chareau aloe liqueur, Aperol, lemon and soda.